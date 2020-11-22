Vladimir Putin says ready to work with any US leader

Vladimir Putin says ready to work with any US leader, wants formalities settled

Putin has withheld comment, while President Trump has been taking legal action to try to overturn his Nov. 3 election defeat

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Nov 22 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 21:56 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was ready to work with any US leader and would congratulate whoever emerges the winner of the US presidential election once all the legal formalities are settled, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin has withheld comment, while President Donald Trump has been taking legal action to try to overturn his Nov. 3 election defeat to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

"We will work with anyone who has the trust of the American people," Putin was quoted as saying on state television.

But the winner must be named either by the opposing party, which should acknowledge the victory of their opponents, or after the final results of the election are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way, Putin said.

That follows previous Kremlin comment that it would wait for the official results of the US presidential election before commenting on its outcome. 

