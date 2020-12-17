Putin yet to decide if he will run for president again

Vladimir Putin says yet to decide if he will run for president again in 2024

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 17 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 17:57 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference outside Moscow. Credit: Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.

Putin presided over sweeping constitutional reforms this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms as president, potentially extending his rule until 2036.

The 68-year-old leader, in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, had been due to step down when his second consecutive presidential term, his fourth in total, ends in 2024.

"I haven't decided for myself whether I'll run or not in the election in 2024," he told reporters at his televised annual news conference.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vladimir Putin
Russia

What's Brewing

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 