Vladimir Putin tells Russian officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations next week

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian officials on Wednesday to open up Russia's vaccination programme against the coronavirus to more people and to begin mass inoculations starting from next week.
Russia, which has the world's fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases, started large-scale vaccinations last month.
Putin made the comments speaking on state television.
'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie
Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?
In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021
In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments
Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom
Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany