Putin tells officials to begin mass Covid vaccinations

Vladimir Putin tells Russian officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations next week

Russia started large-scale vaccinations last month

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 13 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 18:26 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: PTI Photo

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian officials on Wednesday to open up Russia's vaccination programme against the coronavirus to more people and to begin mass inoculations starting from next week.

Russia, which has the world's fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases, started large-scale vaccinations last month.

Putin made the comments speaking on state television. 

Vladimir Putin
Russia
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus

