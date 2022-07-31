'Warn everyone': Spain's gay community acts as monkeypox spreads

Whether it's abstinence, avoiding nightclubs, limiting sexual partners or pushing for a swift vaccine rollout, Spain's gay community are on the front line of the monkeypox virus and are taking action.

"With this monkey thing, I prefer to be careful... I don't have sex any more, I don't go to parties any more, and that's until I'm vaccinated and have some immunity," said Antonio, a 35-year-old from Madrid who declined to give his surname.

Antonio, who often went to nightclubs and sometimes to sex parties, decided to act as cases continued to increase.

Spain on Saturday reported its second monkeypox-related death.

Outside of Africa, the only other such death has been in Brazil.

More than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Spain is one of the world's worst-hit countries. The country's health ministry's emergency and alert coordination centre put the number of infected people at 4,298.

As cases increase globally, the WHO has called on the group currently most affected by the virus -- men who have sex with men -- to limit their sexual partners.

Before going on holiday abroad, one holidaymaker said he would avoid "risky situations".

"I didn't go to sex clubs anymore and I didn't have sex either," the 38-year-old explained.

"This is not like Covid, the vaccine already exists, there's no need to invent it. If it wasn't a queer disease, we would have acted more -- and faster," said Antonio.

Like other members of the gay community, he believes the authorities have not done enough.

NGOs have denounced a lack of prevention, a shortage of vaccines and stigmatisation linked to the virus.

This is despite the WHO declaring the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.