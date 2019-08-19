'Water released by India in Sutlej causing flood relay'

Pakistan on Monday said India released about 200,000 cusecs water into the Sutlej river without any intimation, causing flood-like situation in various areas in the country.

Ahmed said the water level at Ganda Singh Wala village in Kasur district was around 16-17 feet and 24,000 cusecs of water was entering the area.

"A flood relay coming from Indian Punjab in the Sutlej River can enter Pakistan at any time this afternoon," National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed said here.

He said the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of the Sutlej river have been advised to take necessary measures to tackle any emergency situation.

Earlier in the day, officials in Chandigarh said the water level in the Bhakra dam crossed its permissible limit of 1,680 feet, prompting the authorities to increase the release of excess water through spillway gates to 41,000 cusecs.

The Indian authorities on Friday last week also asked people living near Sutlej river and low-lying areas in Jalandhar district to remain alert after 40,000 cusecs water was released from Bhakra dam.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the excess water had to be released from the reservoir following heavy rainfall in the hilly areas.