We should close shops after Christmas until Jan 10: Angela Merkel

She said people in Germany had not reduced their contact with others to a sufficient degree

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Dec 09 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 15:35 ist
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit: AFP Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she agreed with recommendations to close shops in Europe's largest economy after Christmas until Jan. 10 and opposed opening hotels so that families can visit each other over the holiday period.

Speaking in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Merkel said experience showed the second wave of a pandemic was harder than the first, adding that there were still far too many people infected with the coronavirus in Germany.

She said people in Germany had not reduced their contact with others to a sufficient degree. Germany has imposed a "lockdown light" in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, leaving only schools and shops open. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Thomas Escritt

Christmas
Angela Merkel
COVID-19
Coronavirus

