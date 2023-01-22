'We will continue to support Ukraine,' says Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, speaking days after Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks.
"We will continue to support Ukraine - for as long and as comprehensively as necessary. Together, as Europeans - in defence of our European peace project," Scholz said in Paris at an event to celebrate friendship between Germany and France.
