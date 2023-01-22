'We will continue to support Ukraine,' says Germany's Scholz

Germany's Scholz: We will continue to support Ukraine

We will continue to support Ukraine - for as long and as comprehensively as necessary, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 22 2023, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 17:36 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, speaking days after Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks.

Also Read | UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

"We will continue to support Ukraine - for as long and as comprehensively as necessary. Together, as Europeans - in defence of our European peace project," Scholz said in Paris at an event to celebrate friendship between Germany and France.

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news
Germany
Olaf Scholz

