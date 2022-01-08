Webb telescope fully deployed in space, says NASA

Webb telescope to study cosmic history fully deployed in space, says NASA

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 08 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 21:43 ist
The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on January 8, 2022, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said. Credit: AFP File Photo

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said.

Also read: The James Webb Space Telescope has launched: Now comes the hard part

"The final wing is now deployed," NASA said on Twitter, adding the team was now working "to latch the wing into place, a multi-hour process".

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telescope
NASA
World news

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 