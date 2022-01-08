Webb telescope to study cosmic history fully deployed in space, says NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said.
Also read: The James Webb Space Telescope has launched: Now comes the hard part
"The final wing is now deployed," NASA said on Twitter, adding the team was now working "to latch the wing into place, a multi-hour process".
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases
Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world
Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday
Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not
DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'
Curtains continue to come down on cinemas
'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs
In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'