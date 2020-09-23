Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice goes on show

The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled-down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her "secret" marriage told place.

Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the castle to the west of London in July in a private ceremony without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract.

The couple had planned to marry in May but the coronavirus lockdown, which restricted the number of guests, forced them to reschedule and have a low-key ceremony instead which was only attended by close family including the 94-year-old monarch.

For the occasion, Beatrice wore a remodelled taffeta, ivory dress designed by Norman Hartnell which Elizabeth herself first wore in the 1960s and loaned to her granddaughter for the wedding.

Also to go on display at Windsor will be Beatrice's wedding shoes, made by Valentino, and a replica of her bridal bouquet. However, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the queen wore for her own wedding in 1947 and lent Beatrice for the day, will not feature.

Beatrice, 32, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, the queen's second son, and Sarah, Duchess of York, is ninth-in-line to the British throne.