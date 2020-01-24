WEF appoints Gita to board of trustees

The World Economic Forum on Friday announced the appointment of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and African Rainbow Minerals Chairman Patrice Motsepe to its board of trustees.

The WEF said both have a track record of thought leadership and long-term success in their field, which will contribute to strengthening the Forum's platform for public-private cooperation.

"The World Economic Forum, as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, is delighted to welcome Kristalina Georgieva and Patrice Motsepe to its Board of Trustees. We look forward to working together to deliver positive, transformative solutions to our most critical global, regional and industry challenges,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF.

Georgieva has been IMF Managing Director since October 2019. Previously, she served as CEO at the World Bank, and as Interim President of the World Bank Group. She also served as European Commission Vice-President for Budget and Human Resources.

Previously, she was Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response.

Motsepe, is Founder and Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a global diversified mining company from South Africa.

In 2017, Forbes magazine named Patrice as one of the “100 Greatest Living Business Minds” in the world alongside other prominent global business leaders.

In 2013, Patrice and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe joined the Giving Pledge which was started by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates. Patrice committed to give half of the wealth owned by his family to the poor during his lifetime and that of his wife.

The WEF board of trustees members include Salesforce Chairman Marc Benioff, Bank of England governor Mark Carney, former US Vice President Al Gore, OECD chief Angel Gurria, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Alibaba's Jack Ma, Jordan's Queen Rania, Nestle CEO Mark Schneider, while Schwab is the Chairman.