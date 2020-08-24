We'll see the circus this week with Trump's convention, says US Speaker Pelosi

If incumbent Donald Trump is re-elected US President after the November 3 elections, the Democrats will accept the result but will also shout out against his initiatives when necessary, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats Joe Biden, 77, and Kamala Harris, 55, will challenge Republican incumbents President Trump (74) and Vice President Mike Pence (61) in the presidential polls.

"If President Trump wins re-election in November, do you think Democrats will accept it as legitimate?” Pelosi was asked during her appearance on the Sunday talk show.

In response, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives said: "But that does not mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it's to tie up the postal service, so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, not having to choose between their health and their vote. It does not mean that we ignore the Russian interference in our election. And they (Republicans) try to cloak it by saying, well, we look at many countries.”

Pelosi, one of Trump's fiercest critics, said Russians are interfering in the US elections 24/7.

"The president welcomes it (interference). So, again, it isn't a question of accepting the result. The question is to make sure the public knows that they must vote, they must have a plan to vote, they must vote early, because their playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country,” she said.

“And it's so sad to see Republicans marching to this drummer (Trump). They're going to have -- as I have said over and over -- major doggy doo on their shoes for a long time to come, because they're complicit in his undermining the integrity of our election,” Pelosi said.

“But you know what? Ignore it. It's really important, because he's doing this so that people won't vote. He's saying, it's no use voting because it won't count as cast, you might as well not vote,” she said. “The best thing all the time is to ignore what he has to say, because it has no association with fact, validity, or truth,” she added.

In response to another question, Pelosi compared Trump to 1st Century emperor Nero, under whose rule Rome was destroyed in the great fire of 64 AD.

“This is like ancient Rome. Trump fiddles while Rome burns, while America burns, and Trump gives bread and circuses, without the bread,” she said.

“We will see the circus this week with his convention,” Pelosi said, referring to the Republican National Convention scheduled next week, during which Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate.