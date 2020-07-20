We're not there yet on Covid-19 vaccine: Boris Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 20 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 17:08 ist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be a successful vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.

"To say that I'm 100% confident that we'll get a vaccine, this year or indeed next year, is alas, just an exaggeration. We're not there yet," Johnson said after Britain announced supply deals for two more vaccines under development. 

