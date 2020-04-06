'We're proud of you': Pakistan ATC praises Air India for ferrying foreigners stranded in India

In a rare move, Pakistan’s Air Traffic Controller (ATC) praised Air India's efforts to ferry foreigners stranded in India to Europe amid a raging pandemic, according to multiple media reports.

Air India is conducting multiple special flights to London between April 4 and April 7 to fly out foreigners stranded in the country amid the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“It was a very proud moment for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard from Pakistan ATC praising our special flight operations to Europe," one of the senior captains of the special flights told news agency ANI.

“The Pakistan ATC showered praise on Air India stating that ‘We are proud of you that in a pandemic situation you are operating flights,’ Good Luck!" ANI reported, quoting the Air India captain.

Iran ATC also wished them ‘all the best’, ANI reported the Air India captain as saying. “All ATCs from Mumbai to Frankfurt welcomed the special flights of Air India and wished us very proudly," the captain said, according to the news agency.