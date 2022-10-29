Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 07:45 ist

Bolo tara rara

With UK's new PM being Sunak

Indians are singing 'tunak tunak'.

Under the Union Jack

Can he love us back--

Innit much for the Brits to stomach?

Rishi Sunak
UK

