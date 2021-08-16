What Afghans fear in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

On the first day of Taliban control in the Afghan city of Kunduz, power lines were jammed, cutting residents of essential water supply. Trash and rubble lay scattered after weeks of fighting between the insurgent group and the Afghan forces.

With Sunday's takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan now lies effectively under the Taliban. But the disruption to civil society remains the tip of the iceberg of crisis the country may face under the infamously cruel rule of the Taliban.

With the President gone and the departure of the foreign forces, Afghan nationals now fear reliving the horrors of those five long years Taliban ruled between 1996 and 2001.

Taliban established the most non-lenient justice system that could exist, in the late 1990s. They refused to provide social services and other basic facilities. They drew laws from Pashtuns’ pre-Islamic tribal and sharia laws, banning behaviour that was deemed un-Islamic. Crossing lines invited gruesome punishments that often left people hurt, if not dead.

Also read: Taliban leader says too early to say how group will take over governance

Women, particularly, bore the brunt of the Taliban's laws. They were forced to cover their body head-to-toe in burkha and were not allowed to work.

Men were jailed if their beards were declared not long enough. And when caught for even petty thefts, the men had their hands severed. According to an NYT report from 2001, a 30-year-old man, who was a taxi driver before the Taliban took over, was caught for theft and ended up losing his hand, which left him jobless and penniless in a country where jobs and food are hard to come by.

Several women lost their male family members to either fighting or the killings. Many families were run by widows, who were forced to beg on the streets because of the ban on working.

They had banned music and television.

In its resurgence twenty years later, the Taliban-led administration's actions still remain uncertain. However, their blood-stained track records continue to haunt Afghan nations. The Taliban is infamous for abandoning their own.

With agency inputs.