What are humanitarian corridors?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is well into its second week, trapping many foreign nationals and civilians in war zones and leaving them to fend for themselves by taking cover in bomb shelters and other makeshift facilities.

However, with countries calling upon Russia to hold their fire to facilitate the evacuation of civilians and foreign nationals, there have been efforts to set up safe passages.

These safe passages are commonly known as humanitarian corridors, which is an agreed route set up by all the parties involved in the conflict.

These corridors are demilitarised zones within a conflict zone, for a specific time or a limited area, considered to be a temporary suspension of armed conflict by the United Nations.

Also Read — Count of Ukranian refugees hits two million, says UN

Humanitarian corridors not only help with the evacuation of civilians, but also provide a route for aid agencies to provide food and medical help to those affected in the war zone. They are necessitated when cities are cut off from basic amenities due to the aggressor laying siege, as in the case of Kharkiv or Kyiv in Ukraine.

These corridors also provide access to journalists and bodies like the United Nations to keep a watch on the situation.

Even as Russia has repeatedly offered to set up corridors, Ukraine has rejected those leading to Belarus, a close ally of Russia, or Russia. And despite claims by Russia of having set up corridors, Ukraine has called it a "gimmick" saying that shelling was continuing despite the announcement of temporary ceasefires.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: