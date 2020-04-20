What is the truth behind China's coronavirus strategy?

What is the truth behind China's coronavirus strategy?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 07:31 ist

Beijing has come under increasing pressure over transparency in its handling of the pandemic, with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in a virology institute with a high-security biosafety laboratory.

Back in Febriary, the Chinese authorities had  arrested a prominent rights activist and legal scholar Xu Zhiyong who had called on President Xi Jinping to step down over his handling of crises including the coronavirus outbreak. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Cartoon
Xi Jinping
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 