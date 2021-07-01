What we know so far about Covid-19 cases in North Korea

The news of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replacing top officials after a "crucial coronavirus incident” has hinted towards the presence of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.
It comes as a big development in North Korea’s Covid-19 situation as, throughout the pandemic, the Communist-run North Korea didn’t report a single positive case.
Here’s what we know so far about Covid-19 in North Korea:
> North Korea shares borders with China and South Korea. Both countries experienced early breakouts of Covid-19. In January 2020, North Korea banned all tourists and, after a week, declared a “state emergency”.
> Later in early February, although North Korea declined South Korea’s reports about infection, it still enforced stricter Covid-19 measures.
Read | No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight
> Schools were shut in North Korea on February 20; flights, road and sea connections were suspended too. No cases were reported, but masks were made mandatory.
> On March 18, 2020, the North Korean leader started construction of a hospital to “improve the country’s healthcare system”. As per the government, 10,000 people were quarantined.
> After closing schools for almost four months, the government finally opened schools in June.
> After following measures for Covid-19 for almost six months, North Korea finally reported a suspected Covid-19 case in late July 2020. Again, a state of emergency was announced along with a lockdown in Kaesong city.
> The North Korean government reportedly put Pyongyang under lockdown and didn’t accept rice shipment from China. However, a North Korean official was executed in August for getting goods from China.
Read | Kim Jong Un 'emaciated', North Koreans heartbroken: State television
> As the country did not report any Covid-19 case, media reports in October said the rest of the world was looking at North Korea, envying its Covid-19 situation.
> This year in March, North Korea withdrew its participation in the Tokyo Olympics.
> In April, Kim Jong Un admitted that it’s facing the “worst-ever situation” due to Covid-19, but in relation to its economic impact. Until now, the country has claimed to maintain its Covid-19 free status.
> In May, North Korea's state media claimed Covid-19 vaccines by universal drugmakers are "no universal panacea". It also went on to describe the pandemic as an "inevitable reality".
> The country was supposed to receive two million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine through WHO's COVAX scheme, but it got delayed due to vaccine shortage.
