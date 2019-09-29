When teen activist Greta Thunberg echoed Gandhi's view

Earlier this week, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg tore into world leaders at a UN climate summit, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, as announcements by major economies fell far short of expectations.

The 16-year-old's impassioned speech, in which she repeated the words "How dare you" four times, was the defining moment of the meeting, called by UN chief Antonio Guterres to reinvigorate the faltering Paris climate agreement.

With Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary around the corner, Thunberg's plea somehow reminded us of one of Gandhi's thoughts - The world has enough for everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed.

