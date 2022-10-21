White House in talks with Musk to set Starlink in Iran

White House in talks with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran: Report

SpaceX is aiming to grow Starlink, as it races against rival satellite communications companies such as OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc's yet to launch Project Kuiper

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 22:46 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

The White House is in talks with billionaire Elon Musk about setting up SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink in Iran, CNN reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the regime's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms.

The Islamic Republic has been engulfed by protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

The US Treasury Department last month said that some satellite internet equipment can be exported to Iran, suggesting that the company may not need a license to provide satellite broadband service in the country.

Also Read | Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter's workforce: Report

Musk had then said he would activate Starlink in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tweet that the United States took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

SpaceX and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk said on Tuesday Starlink has not received any funding from the US Department of Defense for its services in Ukraine, adding the company was losing about $20 million a month due to unpaid service and costs on security measures for cyberwar defense.

SpaceX is aiming to grow Starlink, as it races against rival satellite communications companies such as OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc's yet to launch Project Kuiper. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

White House
World news
Business News
Elon Musk
Technology News
Iran
Starlink

What's Brewing

Noida cops caught between angry residents & dog lovers

Noida cops caught between angry residents & dog lovers

Another cop turns thief in Kerala

Another cop turns thief in Kerala

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

 