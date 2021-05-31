WHO to study major reforms, meet on pandemic treaty

WHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty

Health ministers from its 194 members will also meet from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on an international treaty

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 31 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Health Organization, battling to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, agreed on Monday to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the agency, with member states firmly in the driver's seat.

Health ministers from its 194 members will also meet from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on an international treaty aimed at boosting defences against any future pandemic.

"We really do welcome the recommendations within the resolutions and also the decision to take this forward to an international agreement or framework convention on preparedness and response for pandemics," WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan told its annual ministerial assembly. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Health Organization
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Timeline | 40 years of China's population policy

Timeline | 40 years of China's population policy

Who are the challengers to the Netanyahu regime?

Who are the challengers to the Netanyahu regime?

China changes policy, allows couples to have 3 children

China changes policy, allows couples to have 3 children

5 Samantha movies to watch before her OTT debut

5 Samantha movies to watch before her OTT debut

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

 