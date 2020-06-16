WHO chief to speak at Chinese Uni graduation function

WHO chief to speak at top Chinese university graduation ceremony

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 16 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 09:56 ist
WHO, World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credits: AP Photo

The director-general of the World Health Organization is scheduled to give a commencement speech to students at the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing, amid accusations from the United States that he is biased towards China.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will deliver an online speech to Tsinghua's School of Economics and Management on June 21, according to a notice from the university.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

U.S. President Donald Trump said in May the United States was ending its relationship with the WHO over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China.

The WHO has previously denied Trump's assertions that it promoted Chinese "disinformation" about the virus. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Health Organization
United States
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 