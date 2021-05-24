WHO chief wants 10% jabbed in every country by September

The WHO chief on Monday called for a huge global effort to ensure that 10 percent of the population in every country is vaccinated against Covid-19 by September.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a "massive push to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September", in a speech at the opening of the UN health agency's main annual assembly.
