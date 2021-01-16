WHO committee against vaccination proof for foreign travel

The World Health Organization's emergency committee urged countries Friday to take measures to ensure safe travel during the pandemic, but not to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for arriving travellers.
"Given that the impact of vaccines in reducing transmission is yet unknown, and the current availability of vaccines is too limited, the committee recommended that countries do not require proof of vaccination from incoming travellers," it said in a statement.
