WHO committee against vaccination proof for foreign travel

WHO committee against vaccine proof for foreign travel

AFP
  Jan 16 2021, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 00:27 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The World Health Organization's emergency committee urged countries Friday to take measures to ensure safe travel during the pandemic, but not to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for arriving travellers.

"Given that the impact of vaccines in reducing transmission is yet unknown, and the current availability of vaccines is too limited, the committee recommended that countries do not require proof of vaccination from incoming travellers," it said in a statement.

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 