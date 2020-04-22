WHO declared coronavirus emergency at 'right time': Head

WHO declared virus emergency at 'right time': Head

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 22 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 23:14 ist
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The World Health Organization insisted Wednesday that it had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency in good time for countries to prepare and plan their response.

"Looking back, I think we declared the emergency at the right time" on January 30, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that the world "had enough time to respond".

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization
Coronavirus
COVID-19
