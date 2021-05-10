WHO designates Indian Covid variant as global concern

WHO designates Indian Covid variant as being of global concern

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 10 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 21:51 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organziation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern.

"We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19, told a briefing. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility." 

