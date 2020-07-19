WHO records single-day global surge in Covid-19 cases

WHO records single-day global surge in coronavirus cases

AP
AP, London,
  Jul 19 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 22:25 ist

The World Health Organization is again posting a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases.

It announced 259,848 new cases on Saturday.

The WHO on Friday posted more than 237,000 confirmed cases around the world. The back-to-back records come as many nations struggle with new waves of infections after loosening lockdown restrictions.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show more than 14 million cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic. 

