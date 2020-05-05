COVID-19 case in France in Dec. 'not surprising': WHO

WHO says COVID-19 case reported in France in December 'not surprising'

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 05 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:49 ist
Reuters/File photo

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was not "not surprising" that a report of COVID-19 had emerged in December in France, earlier than it was thought to have spread there, saying more reports of early cases were possible.

"It's also possible there are more early cases to be found," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. He encouraged other countries to check records for cases in late 2019, saying this would give the world a "new and clearer picture" of the outbreak.

A French hospital which has retested old samples from pneumonia patients discovered that it treated a man who had COVID-19 as early as Dec. 27, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first cases.

World Health Organization
France
Coronavirus
COVID-19

