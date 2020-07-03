'1st results from Covid-19 drug trials within 2 weeks'

WHO sees first results from Covid-19 drug trials within two weeks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 03 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 23:44 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organization expects initial results within two weeks from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Friday.

Follow: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said it would be unwise to predict when a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for mass distribution. While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year's end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the briefing. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WHO
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vaccine
World Health Organization

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 