WHO sending help to India as coronavirus surges

WHO sending help to India as coronavirus surges

To address the crisis in India, Tedros said WHO has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support the country

AP
AP, Geneva,
  • Apr 27 2021, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 05:44 ist
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The head of the World Health Organization is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the UN agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

Also read: Amid Covid catastrophe, world responds to India's distress call

“There were as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic,” he said.

To address the crisis in India, Tedros said WHO has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support the country's response on the ground and is helping authorities with efforts including vaccination.

Also read: Covid-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking': WHO chief

Among the supplies WHO has sent India are pre-made mobile field hospitals and lab supplies, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
WHO
World Health Organization
India
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

What's Brewing

The Alphonso mango wars

The Alphonso mango wars

'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'

'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

 