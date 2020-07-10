WHO team on way to China to probe into Covid-19 origin

WHO team on way to China to probe into Covid-19 origin

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jul 10 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 15:50 ist

An advance team from the World Health Organization (WHO) has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus which sparked the pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The two WHO experts, specialists in animal science and epidemiology, will work with Chinese scientists to determine the scope and itinerary of the investigation, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing. "They are gone, they are in the air now, they are the advance party to work out the scope," she said.

The WHO will have no role in an independent panel, announced on Thursday, to review the global handling of pandemic, Harris said, adding: "From now on it is completely hands off". 

