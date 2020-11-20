WHO welcomes Covid-19 immunity study, gives hopes for vaccines

A British study that found people who have had Covid-19 are unlikely to contract the disease again for at least six months is good news and also provides hope for vaccines, a World Health Organization (WHO) senior official said on Friday.
"This is really good news to see that we are seeing sustained levels of immune response in humans so far," Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a news conference. "It also gives us hope on the vaccine side."
Also read: Vaccine roll out nears as US closes early for holidays
Maria van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, said: "We still need to follow these individuals for a longer period of time to see how long immunity lasts."
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Indian teen's solar iron solution to tackle forest loss
Lie and pizza shop: Why Aus officials reversed lockdown
Santa? Is that you behind that mask?
India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle
America’s biggest oil storage hub filling to brim again
Why we must regulate dubbed content on Kannada TV
2020 US Election: What you need to know right now
More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown