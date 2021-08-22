Why lone Afghan girls' school burnt all student records

Why all student records of the only girls school in Afghanistan were burnt when Taliban took over

Shabana Basij-Rasikh did this not to destroy them forever but to protect her students and families from the Taliban

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 14:00 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

With the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, fears have surfaced that women and girls stare at the same harsh treatment under the militant regime's interpretation of the Sharia law as its last rule in 1996-2001.

Even though the Taliban have promised to retain women's rights to work and education, citizens are skeptical. On Friday, the co-founder of the war-torn country's only girls boarding school Shabana Basij-Rasikh, burnt all the students' records not to destroy them forever but to protect her students and families from the Taliban. 

Read | The Haqqani network: Afghanistan's most feared militants

The Taliban are showcasing their softer side and have declared amnesty across the country but Shabana doesn't want the risk.

In a series of tweets, she said, "Nearly 20 years later, as the founder of the only all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan, I’m burning my students’ records not to erase them, but to protect them and their families. As the world focuses on the dramatic - those Afghans who are managing to get out - the fire in me to invest in the education of Afghan girls who have no way outgrows brighter, stronger, and louder."

Shabana also posted a link for people to donate to her school, the School of Leadership Afghanistan. She aimed to provide girls education and build confidence among them.

The educator added in her tweet that she is safe, as are her colleagues and students, but she is "devasted" for those struggling across Afghanistan. 

