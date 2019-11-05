Will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow: Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 05 2019, 13:32pm ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 13:32pm ist
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. AP/PTI Photo

Iran will take a new step in reducing commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday by injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow plant, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

All of the steps Iran has taken to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal are reversible and Iran will uphold all of its commitments under the deal when the remaining signatories do the same, Rouhani said.

Iran
Hassan Rouhani
Nuclear deal
Comments (+)
 