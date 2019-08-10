Will move to UNSC with China's support, says Pak

Pakistan says it will move the United Nations Security Council with China's support with a motion to condemn India for its decision to strip its portion of the Kashmir region of special status.

"I have shared with China that the Pakistan government has decided to take this issue to the UN Security Council. We will be needing China’s help there," Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday.

"China has assured full support to Pakistan."

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.