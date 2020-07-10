Will wear mask when visiting military hospital: Donald Trump

Will wear mask when visiting military hospital: Trump

Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 10 2020, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 10:11 ist
US President Trump. Credits: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen wearing a face-covering in public, said on Thursday he expects to wear a mask when he next visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

"I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You're in a hospital setting. I think it's a very appropriate thing. I have no problem with a mask," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Trump said he would be visiting wounded soldiers as well as front-line workers seeking to contain the Covid-19 pandemic when he visits the government medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump did not say when he would visit, and the White House did not immediately respond to a query about his schedule. CNN has previously reported Trump plans to go on Saturday.

It was unclear whether Trump might be photographed wearing a mask since such visits are often closed to the media to protect the privacy of the wounded soldiers.

Trump, who had become increasingly isolated within the Republican Party for not promoting wearing a mask, has in recent weeks spoken more favourably about their use as Covid-19 cases have surged in the United States.

More than 60,500 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized.

