William Shatner's space journey special to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec 15

Actor William Shatner‘s trip to space on sub-orbital capsule Blue Origin will be documented in the new Amazon Prime Video special "Shatner in Space", set to start streaming on December 15

The "Star Trek" star flew to space aboard Blue Origin in October at the age of 90, becoming the oldest person to fly to space.

The one-hour special will premiere in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand on December 15, while other territories will be added in early 2022.

"The special details the events before, during, and after Shatner’s life-changing flight—which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos—and the growing friendship between the 'Star Trek' icon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel, like many, were inspired by the original 'Star Trek' series," a note from the streamer read.

The announcement of the special was first made by Shatner during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the digital version of the world’s largest fan convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined. This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth," Shatner said in a statement.

"Shatner in Space" is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions, and Bright Spot Content.

Check out DH's latest videos