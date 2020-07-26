100 days to the US elections, here's how the polls look

With 100 days to the US Presidential elections, here’s how the polls look for Trump, Biden

Akash Sriram
Akash Sriram, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 10:56 ist
Joe Biden (L) and Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

With exactly 100 days to go to the 2020 US Presidential Elections, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump in the opinion polls by 8 percentage points.

Over the past week, with Trump’s pivot to a pro-mask stance to battle Covid-19 and other moves, he goes up 1 percentage point compared to last week based on an average of several poll results.

According to the latest poll by Reuters/Ipsos, former Vice President Biden garnered the backing of 46% of registered voters while 38% backed Trump and 16% of voters remain undecided, may support a third party or may not vote in the November 3 elections.

Also read: Donald Trump could lose reelection in 100 days - and the US is on edge 

Currently, based on an average of popular US pollsters, Biden leads with 49.3% of support from registered voters, compared to 41% of potential voters’ support that Trump enjoys.

Both candidates have focussed their campaigns to woo the third, undecided category of potential voters towards them, which may result in a close call in November. If forced to vote, 61% of undecided voters would choose Biden over Trump, the poll found.

With a low approval rating of 41.1% among registered voters, President Trump is on the backfoot heading into the elections, amidst a pandemic and an unemployment crisis. Trump has the least support in the 2020 elections from the state of Massachusetts, polling 19 percentage points behind Biden with 30% support from registered voters. Biden on the other hand polled 31%, behind Trump’s 66% in West Virginia.

Also read: US Presidential election: Can Donald Trump come back? 

According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll, Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic plummeted from 46% in late May to just 38% in mid-July. Losing the approval of Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike.

