With Biden win, Congress hopes for domino effect

The projected defeat of US President Donald Trump in the presidential election has given hope to opposition leaders in India that it could have a domino effect in other countries, apparently mindful of their challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, M K Stalin, Shashi Tharoor, among others were quick with congratulatory messages to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris within minutes of American media houses projecting a win for the Democrats in the US.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders in greeting Biden and Harris the reports of a projected Democrat victory in the US.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said under the “wise and mature” leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in the region and around the world.

“The US election results are refreshing. I hope the victory of democracy over populist in the US will have a domino effect in other countries to assure democracy, freedom, inclusion, truth, trust and love. Hoping for the best,” said Sam Pitroda, one of the key Congress strategists for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, former union minister Milind Deora said that a Joe Biden victory would offer invaluable lessons for centre-left parties across the world.

“In divided times, the surest way to broaden one’s base and win is steering clear of the far-left. Biden’s team successfully insulated him from polarising elements in his own party,” Deora, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, said.

“America to Trump: You are fired,” former Union minister Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I am confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

He also greeted Harris saying it was a proud moment that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traced her roots to India.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said a Biden-Harris win was a vindication of the maturity of American democracy.

“Truly a historic victory, uplifting & reassuring for all those who believe in liberty, equality & democracy,” Sharma said.