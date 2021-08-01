Workers at world's biggest copper mine in Chile agree to strike: Union

Workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, have approved a strike after rejecting the latest offer proposed by Anglo-Australian owners BHP.
Following the results of the vote that lasted until Saturday night, the union reported in a statement that there were 2,164 votes in favor of starting the strike against 11 for accepting the employer's offer.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track
DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed
Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts
DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders
We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths
The rise of India's 21st century women athletes