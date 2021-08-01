Workers at copper mine in Chile agree to strike: Union

Workers at world's biggest copper mine in Chile agree to strike: Union

AFP
AFP, Santiago,
  • Aug 01 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, have approved a strike after rejecting the latest offer proposed by Anglo-Australian owners BHP.

Following the results of the vote that lasted until Saturday night, the union reported in a statement that there were 2,164 votes in favor of starting the strike against 11 for accepting the employer's offer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chile
Strike
Copper

What's Brewing

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 