World Bank announces up to $12 billion in immediate funds for coronavirus

Coronavirus: World Bank announces up to $12 bn in funds

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 04 2020, 08:34am ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 08:34am ist
People wear masks as they cross a street during evening rush hour, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Bank on Tuesday announced an initial $12 billion in immediate funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread quickly from China to over 60 countries.

World Bank President David Malpass said there were still "many unknowns" about the fast-spreading virus, and "much more" aid might be required.

He called on countries to coordinate on a regional and international level, saying the speed and breadth of the response would be critical to saving lives

