World leaders' followers on Facebook grow exponentially during coronavirus pandemic

World leaders have seen their follower count grow exponentially in March 2020 as citizens are looking for guidance during the coronavirus pandemic, according to in the latest 2020 'World Leaders on Facebook' rankings by leading global communications agency BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among those in the top of the list in various counts, a press statement said.

During the month of March, the 721 pages of world leaders analysed in the study, part of the Twiplomacy series, added 13 million new page likes, a 3.7 percent increase, which is almost half of the growth these pages enjoyed overall over the past 12 months.

Notably, the pages of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and those of the governments of Austria, Estonia and Italy have more than doubled their page likes in March 2020 alone.

Chief Innovation Officer, Chad Latz, said, “The significant increase in followers of world leaders on Facebook is a logical result of two primary drivers, populations seeking definitive answers on the coronavirus issues and their country’s definitive policy on managing the pandemic, but also the fact that studies are showing that time online generally has increased in some cases up to 36% and on Facebook more than 20%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still the most popular world leader on Facebook with more than 44.7 million likes on his personal page and 13.7 million likes on his institutional Prime Minister of India page, which is in the fourth position.

US President Donald Trump is the second most popular world leader on Facebook with more than 26 million likes and Jordan’s Queen Rania is in the third position with 16.8 million likes although she has registered a slight decline over the past 12 months.

For the first time the study, now in its fourth year, has incorporated the true reach per post for each of the Facebook pages of world leaders defined as a prediction of the number of real views an influencer gets per post rather than the volume of followers alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches on average 1.7 million of his fans, which represents only 3.8 percent of his Facebook community.

Brazil’s President reaches on average 956,000 of his 10 million fans and US President Donald Trump, who has 26 million likes, reaches 877,000 fans, i.e. only 3.3 percent of his massive community.

However, US President Donald Trump dominates the rankings for the most interactions with 309 million comments, likes and shares on his Facebook page over the past 12 months, ahead of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with 205 million interactions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than four times as many page likes is only in third place with a total of 84 million interactions over the past 12 months.

The study analyses the activity of 721 Facebook pages of heads of state and government, and foreign ministers, 29 more than in the 2019 study using aggregate data from Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool.

As of March 1, 2020, the pages have a combined total of 362 million page likes and published 435,256 posts in the past 12 months which have garnered a total of 1.383 billion interactions (comments, likes and shares).