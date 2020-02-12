World must consider Coronavirus as public enemy: WHO

World must consider Coronavirus as public enemy: WHO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 12 2020, 02:29am ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2020, 02:48am ist
Executive Director of the World Health Organisation's emergencies program Mike Ryan, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Technical Lead for the WHO's emergencies program Maria Van Kerkhovespeaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva. (Reuters Photo)

The World Health Organization asked countries to be "as aggressive as possible" in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.

"If the world doesn't want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I don't think we will learn from our lessons," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

"We are still in containment strategy and should not allow the virus to have a space to have local transmission." 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
World Health Organisation
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 