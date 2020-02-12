World must consider Coronavirus as public enemy: WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be "as aggressive as possible" in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.
"If the world doesn't want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I don't think we will learn from our lessons," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.
"We are still in containment strategy and should not allow the virus to have a space to have local transmission."
