Afghanistan News Live: France ends air evacuations from Kabul

As the August 31 deadline for evacuations from Afghanistan approaches, France announced that it has ended its operations in the country. Meanwhile, the US any chance of rapid recognition for a Taliban government and said it has not decided yet whether it will maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after next week's troop withdrawal. Stay tuned for live updates.
Biden told another Kabul terror attack 'likely'
The national security team of President Joe Biden on Friday told him that another terror attack is "likely" in Kabul and that the next few days of this mission will be the "most dangerous" period to date, according to a White House official.
Did US share evacuee names with Taliban?
Did the US military give the Taliban the names of Americans and Afghans waiting to be evacuated in order to facilitate the process? The idea, not entirely denied by President Joe Biden, had his opponents screaming in Washington on Friday.
The controversy arose from a Thursday report by the respected Politico news website. Pressed by journalists, Biden did not rule out the possibility of names being provided to the Taliban.
France ends its air evacuations from Afghanistan
France ended its evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan late Friday, officials said, one day after a suicide bombing left scenes of carnage outside Kabul airport.
The airlift had to be stopped because "the security conditions were no longer being met at the airport", Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly said in the wake of Thursday's attack, which killed scores of Afghan civilians and 13 US troops.
No quick recognition of Taliban govt by US, allies: WH
The United States on Friday dismissed any chance of rapid recognition for a Taliban government and said it has not decided yet whether it will maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after next week's troop withdrawal.
