Afghanistan News Live: Interim Taliban government not what world hoped to see, says US

The interim Afghan government led by Mullah Hassan Akhund was not what the world hoped to see, the US said on Thursday. Meanwhile, over 100 passengers landed in Doha after the Taliban permitted the first flight since the US withdrawal to leave Kabul. The White House appreciated Taliban's professionalism in the evacuation process. Stay tuned to DH for more updates
Paine says teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup
Australia captain Tim Paine said the chances of their first ever test against Afghanistan going ahead are "not looking good" with the Taliban unwilling to let women play cricket and questioned why the game's governing body had remained quiet on the issue.
Australia are due to face the Afghanistan men's team in Hobart from Nov. 27 but Cricket Australia said on Thursday they would not host the side if reports women's cricket would not be supported in the country were substantiated.
UN chief calls for 'dialogue' with the Taliban, fears for the Sahel
UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded for nations to continue dialogue with the Taliban, during an interview with AFP Thursday, as he expressed fears that the hardline Islamists' return to power in Afghanistan could embolden jihadists in the Sahel.
"We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, where we affirm our principles directly -- a dialogue with a feeling of solidarity with the Afghan people," he said.
"Our duty is to extend our solidarity to a people who suffer greatly, where millions and millions risk dying of hunger," added the secretary-general.
Guterres said that the world must avoid an "economic collapse" in Afghanistan.
The Taliban caretakers will keep the neighbours up
Announced on Tuesday, the new caretaker administration is dominated by the Taliban’s military faction, with hardliners in key positions. Baradar is only in the third tier of the hierarchy, as one of two deputy prime ministers.
Read more
UN says Afghan staff increasingly harassed, intimidated since Taliban takeover
Afghan staff of the United Nations are being increasingly subjected to harassment and intimidation since the Taliban came to power last month, the UNspecial envoy onAfghanistanDeborah Lyons said on Thursday.
Lyons told the Security Council that UNpremises had largely been respected, although there were some exceptions. (Reuters)
Interim Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to see: US
The interim Taliban government does not reflect what the international community and the United States hoped to see, the Biden Administration said on Thursday. (PTI)
Taliban-led Afghanistan needs funds to avoid collapse: UN
A UN envoy on Thursday urged the world to keep money flowing into Afghanistan despite concerns over the Taliban government, warning the already poor country could otherwise suffer a historic breakdown.
Read More
Taliban was 'businesslike and professional' in new evacuation: White House
The Taliban was businesslike, "professional" and cooperative in facilitating the latest evacuation of US nationals from Afghanistan, the White House said Thursday.
Read More
Over 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout
Just over 100 passengers, including Americans, left Kabul airport on Thursday on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.
Read More