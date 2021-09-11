Afghanistan News Live: US drone strike targeting IS-K 'planner' may have killed aid worker, investigation reveals

An investigation by New York Times has revealed that the last American air strike in Afghanistan meant to target an IS-K militant may have actually killed an aid worker. Meanwhile, 32 more citizens/permanent residents of US were evacuated out of Afghanistan on Friday night. The White House said that two flights were halted over health issues. Stay tuned to DH for more updates
US drone strike against IS-K 'planner' may have targeted aid worker
It was the last known missile fired by the United States in its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and the military called it a “righteous strike” — a drone attack after hours of surveillance Aug. 29 against a vehicle that US officials thought contained an Islamic State bomb and posed an imminent threat to troops at Kabul’s airport.
Indian American plays a key role in Afghan refugees resettlement in California
An Indian American from California leading in resettlement of Afghan refugees in Fremont city on Friday commended President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the evacuation of thousands of Afghans who had helped the United States in its war against terrorism for 20 years. (PTI)
32 more US citizens, permanent residents leave Afghanistan
Another 32 US citizens or permanent residents left Afghanistan with Washington's support on Friday, the White House said.
