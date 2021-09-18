Afghanistan Live: Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 07:13 ist
The Pentagon retreated from its defence of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. Stay tuned for more updates.
  07:12

    UNHCR chief says 'space for discussion' with Taliban over human rights

    United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said on Friday he found that the Taliban have space for discussion and engagement on human rights issues, including women and minorities rights.

  07:12

    Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

    Every repressive regime, however mighty and powerful, has its nightmares. For the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the worst nightmare has proven to be the country’s women who are articulate, aware of their rights, dream of building careers or women who have displayed unmatched resilience and have marched boldly on the streets to reclaim their right to freedom, despite knowing that they are fighting a regime that is regressive, patriarchal and anti-democratic in orientation.

  07:11

    US Defense Secretary apologises for strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologised Friday for a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul that mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including children, during the chaotic US pullout last month.

  07:10

    Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

    The Pentagon retreated from its defence of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.

