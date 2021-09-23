Afghanistan News Highlights: Taliban unlikely to attend UN General Assembly, says report

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. India has said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society. Stay tuned for live updates.
WHO urges international donors to resume Afghanistan health funding
The World Health Organization's representative toAfghanistancalled on the international community on Thursday to resume funding of the war-torn country's health program which was suspended when the Taliban took over governing the country, as the healthcare system had plunged into crisis.
The deteriorating situation underscored the dilemma faced by many international donors, many of which are reticent to fund the Taliban-led administration, some of whose members are on international sanctions lists, but fear that the country is veering towards a humanitarian crisis. (Reuters)
Taliban unlikely to participate in UNGA; diplomats of ousted govt still in office: Report
The Taliban, which now rule Afghanistan after overthrowing the elected-government of President Ashraf Ghani, are unlikely to represent their country at the high-level United Nations General Assembly session as representatives of the ousted dispensation still occupy the office at the UN, a Pakistani media report said on Thursday.
Afghanistan is scheduled to address the ongoing UN General Assembly session on September 27.
On September 20, the Taliban-controlled Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, requesting him to participate in the 76th UNGA session in New York.
It was signed by Taliban leader Ameer Khan Muttaqi as the new Afghan foreign minister. (PTI)
Recognise the Taliban? World powers face Afghan dilemma
The international community faces a growing dilemma over whether to recognise the Taliban as the rulers of Afghanistan, weighing distaste on the vision of the Islamist group with the need for stability.
Since the August 15 takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, which dislodged the pro-Western government, world powers have opened up channels of communication with the group but made clear this does not mean recognition.
The Taliban themselves have begun to indicate impatience on the issue of recognition, which would allow its officials to represent the country in international organisations, funds to be unblocked for the cash-starved economy. (AFP)
UN, international community must ensure protection of Buddhist heritage of Afghanistan: Sri Lankan President
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged the United Nations and the international community to ensure the protection of the Buddhist heritage of Afghanistan under the Taliban, who had destroyed the ancient sandstone statues of Buddha at Bamiyan in 2001.
“If in keeping with the theme of our General Debate today, we are to truly build resilience through hope, we must all strive towards the common good. It is the role of the United Nations to facilitate this by treating all sovereign states, irrespective of size or strength, equitably, and with due respect for their institutions and their heritage,” Rajapaksa said in his address to the high-level UN General Debate here Wednesday.
“I request the United Nations and the international community to ensure the protection of the Buddhist heritage of Afghanistan,” he said adding that he calls on member states of the General Assembly to work together in a spirit of true cooperation, generosity, goodwill, and mutual respect to foster a better and more sustainable future for all humanity.
Under Taliban, thriving Afghan music scene heads to silence
A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
The last time the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. So far this time, the government set up by the Taliban hasn't taken that step officially. But already, musicians are afraid a ban will come, and some Taliban fighters on the ground have started enforcing rules on their own, harassing musicians and music venues.
Many wedding halls are limiting music at their gatherings. Musicians are afraid to perform. At least one reported that Taliban fighters at one of the many checkpoints around the capital smashed his instrument. Drivers silence their radios whenever they see a Taliban checkpoint.
Drug menace could get worse, with Taliban ruling Afghanistan
There has been a spate of high-profile seizures of narcotics and psychotropic substances in India in the last few months. What has been disturbing is not only the quantity of drugs seized but also the various modes adopted: sea, land and air.
Read more
Taliban hail Imran Khan's efforts for Afghanistan
"We do not see the positive statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan as interference in the internal matters of Afghanistan," said the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabiullah Mujahid, at a news conference in Kabul.
Read more
Taliban's commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism should be implemented: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has told the G20 nations that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghanistan’s soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented and the world expects a broad-based, inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of the Afghan society.
Read more
World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government
The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover.
China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. (AFP)
Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed
Attackers struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group's takeover of the country in mid-August.
Read more
Afghan board sacks Shinwari, appoints Khan as new CEO
Read more
'Taliban commitment against terror must be implemented'
India has said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society.
Read more