Afghanistan News Live: Qatar's Emir discusses Afghanistan with US secretaries of state and defense

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar's emir in Doha on Monday for crisis talks on Afghanistan after the Taliban claimed to have full control over the country. The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley. Stay tuned for updates
Afghanistan: The way forward for India
The internationally-recognised Afghan government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (IRA), led by President Ashraf Ghani, collapsed with the capitulation of the Afghan armed forces against a marauding Taliban militia. The armed forces and a government built over 20 years withered away ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of the US-led forces. Read more
Khalsa Aid India provides help to Afghan students
Khalsa Aid India, an NGO for providing aid to needy people, Monday said it is providing ration kits and other items to Afghan students studying in Punjab
"We have been receiving emergency calls, mails, request calls from students from Afghanistan seeking immediate relief in their food and other needs. Our teams across Punjab respond to these calls immediately and we will continue assisting these students till it is required as they deserve a dignified stay in our country," Japneet Singh, trustee of the Khalsa Aid India, said in a statement. (PTI)
International community should enhance engagements with Afghanistan: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the international community to enhance engagements with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions.
He was talking to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who was in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations with Pakistan, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. (PTI)
Blinken in Doha for Afghan crisis talks with Qatar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar's emir in Doha on Monday for crisis talks on Afghanistan after the Taliban claimed to have full control over the country.
Blinken, accompanied by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is the most senior US official to visit the region since the Taliban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan on August 15.
In his meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Blinken thanked the Gulf state ruler for "Qatar's extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens, our partners, and other Afghans at-risk" during the United States' chaotic military pullout from Afghanistan. (AFP)