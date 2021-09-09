Afghanistan News Live: White House says it has not validated Taliban government in Afghanistan

The newly formed interim Taliban government has faced resistence worldwide. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Taliban would have to earn legitimacy from the world, after talks with allies on how to present a united front to the hardline new government in Afghanistan. Stay tuned for updates.
Australia board will cancel Afghanistan test if women's cricket banned
Australia's cricket board said on Thursday it would scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men's team if the Asian country's Taliban rulers did not allow women to play the sport.
Australian broadcaster SBS quoted a Taliban representative as saying he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was "not necessary" and it would be against Islam if women players faced a situation where their face and body might be "uncovered". (Reuters)
US defense secretary postpones visit to Saudi Arabia
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is on a tour of the Gulf, has indefinitely postponed a visit to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Wednesday, citing "scheduling issues."
"The Secretary's trip to Saudi Arabia has been postponed due to scheduling issues. He looks forward to rescheduling at the soonest opportunity," a defense department official told AFP.
Austin traveled to the Gulf region earlier this week, a week after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan ended.
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
The sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.
The 13 troops were killed August 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.
At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country. (AP)
Saudi Arabia hopes new Afghan government can bring stability-minister
Saudi Arabia hopes the advent of a caretaker government in Afghanistan will help it to achieve stability and overcome violence and extremism, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Wednesday at a ministerial meeting devoted to the Afghan crisis.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan also affirmed Saudi support for "the choices the Afghan people make regarding the future of their country, away from external interference", Saudi state news agency SPA reported. (Reuters)
White House says it has not validated Taliban government in Afghanistan
The United States has not conveyed that it will validate the Taliban government in Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday.
"This is a caretaker Cabinet," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "No one in this administration, not the president nor anyone on the national security team, would suggest that the Taliban are respected and valued members of the global community. They have not earned that in any way, and we've never assessed that." (Reuters)